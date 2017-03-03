Khabib Nurmagomedov has been pulled from his UFC 209 interim lightweight championship bout against Tony Ferguson.

The undefeated lightweight fighter was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center on Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues. He was treated and discharged from hospital.

Ferguson made weight, coming in at 154.5 pounds during Friday's weigh-in.

No announcement of a main card replacement bout or which fight will serve as the new co-main event was made by the UFC.

