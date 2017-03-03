1h ago
Nurmagomedov out of UFC 209 title fight
TSN.ca Staff
Khabib Nurmagomedov has been pulled from his UFC 209 interim lightweight championship bout against Tony Ferguson.
The undefeated lightweight fighter was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center on Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues. He was treated and discharged from hospital.
Ferguson made weight, coming in at 154.5 pounds during Friday's weigh-in.
No announcement of a main card replacement bout or which fight will serve as the new co-main event was made by the UFC.