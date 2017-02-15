Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist has been suspended six games for high-sticking Minnesota Wild forward Jared Spurgeon on Sunday.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension on Wednesday. Nyquist was offered an in-person hearing, allowing the league to suspend him for six or more games. Nyquist declined to appear in person and had a phone hearing earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the first period of Sunday’s 6-3 Wild victory, when Nyquist’s stick struck Spurgeon in the face as he turned to retaliate for cross-checks from Spurgeon.

Spurgeon dropped to the ice after the blow, which drew blood on his left cheek. Nyquist was assessed a four-minute double-minor for high-sticking but the Wild only received a two-minute power play since Chris Stewart was called for roughing Nyquist in the ensuing scrum.

Spurgeon left the game briefly before returning to the bench.

Entering the game, Nyquist had just 10 penalty minutes in 55 games this season. The 27-year-old owns seven goals and 29 points this season. He has no prior suspension history and has never drawn a major penalty in 317 career games.

Spurgeon, also 27, has scored seven goals and owns 26 points in 51 games this season.