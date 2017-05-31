Fresh off his first round KO victory over Canadian Misha Cirkunov at UFC Fight Night Stockholm, Volkan Oezdemir will face the man he called out after the fight, Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214.

On the same night that the highly anticipated rematch between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will headline, the two lightweight contenders will battle to put themselves next in line to face the winner.

While it took just over two and a half more minutes than Oezdemir’s work, Manuwa will also come into this pivotal battle off an impressive KO victory. He stopped Corey Anderson at the 3:05 mark of the opening round in the main event of Fight Night London on March 18th.

Manuwa was in contention to get the title shot at UFC 214, but after Jones chose to fight Cormier after his suspension ends, the 37-year-old was left searching for an opponent.