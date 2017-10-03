Must See: Buxton robs Frazier with leaping grab

Speedy outfielder Byron Buxton left the American League Wild Card game in the fourth inning. Rookie Zack Granite enters in his place.

It wasn't immediately clear why Buxton left the game, but it could be traced back to a leaping catch he made in the second inning when he crashed hard into the wall.

Buxton stayed down for several seconds before gingerly getting to his feet.

He was 0-2 with an RBI and a stolen base prior to his departure.