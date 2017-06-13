Each day through the Vegas expansion draft and up until free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

--

No Calls Made

The rumour mill circled around the Chicago Blackhawks this weekend after Jay Zawaski of 670 The Score Chicago tweeted that multiple sources had said the Blackhawks were soon going to deal a core player.

Zawaski only ruled on Jonathan Toews in his tweet and said the trade would weaken the team in the short term, but likely provide cap relief and allowing the team to build their prospect pool.

Since their protected defence list for the Vegas expansion draft has already been set with Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson all owning no-move clause, speculation swirled that one of the three would be moved.

Time for Cost Cutting? Blackhawks cap hits

$10.5M: Toews, Kane

$6-7M: Seabrook, Panarin

$5-6M: Keith, Hossa

$4-5M: Anisimov, Hjalmarsson

On Monday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun told Leafs Lunch on TSN 1050 that the Blackhawks have not talked to a single team about Seabrook and that Chicago values his leadership too much to consider moving him.

Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times also wrote Monday that the Blackhawks have little interest in parting with Seabrook, who at 32, is signed for seven more years. Lazarus writes centre Artem Anisimov, veteran Marian Hossa and Hjalmarsson are top candidates if the team is moving a major player.

Lazerus believes Hjalmarsson, signed for two more seasons at $4.1 million would be the easiest player for the Blackhawks to move. He notes that the 30-year-old has not yet been asked to submit his 10-team no-trade list.

If the salary cap stays flat, the Blackhawks are currently set to be $4 million over without a backup goaltender signed. They are, however, expected to send both Trevor van Riemsdyk and Marcus Kruger to the Golden Knights.

--

Locked In

With the deadline to ask players to waive no-movement clauses now passed, most team's expansion plans should look a whole lot clearer.

Newsday's Arthur Staple reports the New York Islanders did not ask forward Andrew Ladd or defenceman Johnny Boychuk to waive and therefore now face the prospect of losing Nick Leddy, Travis Hamonic or Calvin de Haan to the Golden Knights.

#Isles did not ask Ladd or Boychuk to waive their no-move clausss by 5 pm deadline today. Both must be protected. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) June 12, 2017

Hamonic is ranked sixth on the TSN Hockey Trade Bait list, while de Haan is ranked 16th and defender Ryan Pulock is listed at 27th.

In the Big Apple, the Rangers did not ask either Marc Staal or Dan Girardi to waive their clauses, according to the Post's Larry Brooks, and will now likely hold off adding a defenceman through trade since they don't want to expose captain Ryan McDonagh. Should the Rangers make a trade to acquire a blueliner, however, one of the two veterans could be bought out.

Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports the Blue Jackets did not ask Scott Hartnell to waive his no-move clause, but speculation remains the team already has a deal in place with Vegas to ensure they don't lose a key player. As it stands now, three of the following seven forwards will have to be exposed: Josh Anderson, Cam Atkinson, Matt Calvert, Boone Jenner, William Karlsson, Brandon Saad and Alexander Wennberg.

--

Will He Waive?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Monday the Ottawa Senators asked veteran defenceman Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-move clause so they could protect a different defenceman.

Phaneuf scored nine goals and added 21 assists over 81 games this season. He added another goal and four assists over 19 playoff games.

It is unclear at this time whether or not Phaneuf will waive his no-move clause, which came in the contract he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.

The Senators are projected to protect Erik Karlsson and Cody Ceci in the expansion draft and Phaneuf waiving his no-move would allow the team to protect Marc Methot, Mark Borowiecki, Chris Wideman or Frederik Claesson.

The 32-year-old just completed his first full season with the Senators and owns a $7 million cap hit through the 2020-21 season. His decision will be made public when the NHL releases the expansion lists on Sunday at 10am et.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger weighed in on what he believes Phaneuf will do on Naylor & Landsberg on TSN 1050 Tuesday morning. You can listen to that below.

Dreger: My sense is Phaneuf is likely not to waive NMC. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Stanley Cup Final, if Dion Phaneuf will waive his NMC and more.

--

Halfway There?

The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to re-sign forward Jordan Weal before he hits the open market on July 1.

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the two sides have agreed on the length of the contract, but have not come to agreement on salary.

#Flyers and Jordan Weal have agreed on the length of their deal, but the sides are still haggling over salary. Still, progress being made. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) June 12, 2017

Weal scored eight goals and added four assists in 23 games with the Flyers this season, playing 43 games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He signed a one-year, $650,000 deal with the Flyers last summer.