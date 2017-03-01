23m ago
Oilers acquire AHLer Fontaine from Rangers
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers have completed a swap of AHL players.
The Oilers acquired forward Justin Fontaine from the Rangers for winger Taylor Beck on Wednesday.
Fontaine, 29, owns nine goals and 21 assists in 50 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season. He scored five goals and added 11 assists in 60 games with the Minnesota Wild last season.
Beck, 25, has 13 goals and 37 assists in 40 games this season with the Bakersfield Condors. He appeared in three games with the Oilers this season but failed to register a point.