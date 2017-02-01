8m ago
Oilers acquire Samuelsson from Coyotes
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Mitchell Moroz to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Henrik Samuelsson.
More details to follow.
More
Latest Video
{{ currentStream.Desc }}
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
8m ago
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Mitchell Moroz to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Henrik Samuelsson.
More details to follow.
Marchand will not face disciplinary action for trip
Blues fire Hitchcock, promote Yeo to head coach
Allen hoping Brodeur's experience will help him turn the corner
Babcock wastes no time shaking things up
Babcock: "Hitch is still one of the best coaches in the world"
Shattenkirk on trade rumours: ''I can't control what happens''
Nielson and Fraser: The "Post-Show" Show
TSN Rewind: Bettman’s first day on the job
Dreger: Hitchcock not excused, but onus is on Blues’ players for struggles
NHL: Blackhawks 1, Sharks 3