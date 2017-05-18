Czech Republic defenceman Jan Rutta has drawn interest from several NHL teams, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Multiple NHL offers on Czech dman Jan Rutta. Edmonton is among the CDN teams with interest, but i don't believe they've tabled offer yet. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 18, 2017

Flames are tight lipped, but I'm hearing Calgary is also in on offensive dman Jan Rutta. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 18, 2017

Dreger adds the Edmonton Oilers are among the Canadian teams interested, but it's not believed they've yet to table an offer to the 26-year-old defenceman.

The Calgary Flames are also interested, says Dreger.

Rutta was part of the Czech team at the IIHF World Championship that were eliminated by the Russians in the quarter-finals Thursday. He had one goal in eight games for the Czechs in the tournament.

Rutta has played for Chomutov Pirati of the Czech league the last four seasons. He had eight goals and 24 assists in 46 games last year.