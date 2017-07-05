The Edmonton Oilers have locked up their 20-year-old franchise player, as the team announced Wednesday that its has signed captain Connor McDavid to an eight-year, $100 million contract extension.

McDavid led the NHL in assists (70) and points (100) during this past regular season and added five goals and four assists in 13 playoff games.

His deal will carry an annual cap hit of $12.5 million – 16.6 per cent of his team’s cap space if the cap remains at $75 million next season.

He won the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player to his team and the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the regular season at the NHL Awards last month.

He missed a significant portion of his rookie season with a broken collarbone, but now has 46 goals and 148 points in 127 games.

He was selected first overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and was named the Oilers' captain last summer.

NHL's Highest Pre-McDavid Cap Hits

$10.5M: Patrick Kane , Jonathan Toews

$10M: Anze Kopitar

$9.54M: Alex Ovechkin

$9.5M: Evgeni Malkin

$9M: P.K. Subban

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane currently own the league's highest cap hits at $10.5 million each and will be joined by Montreal's Carey Price after next season. Anze Kopitar is the only other player with an eight-figure cap hit at $10 million.

To date, Alexander Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million contract remains the highest total contract, with Shea Weber’s 14-year, $110 million deal behind him. Ilya Kovalchuk also signed a $100 million contract in 2010. Eight years is the maximum term a team is allowed when signing its own player under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement.