Leon Draisaitl has a new deal.

The Edmonton Oilers announced a new eight-year, $68 million contract for the young centre on Wednesday.

In 191 regular season games, he has 50 goals and 87 assists.

Draisaitl also stood out in the playoffs, recording 16 points over 13 games last spring, including a hat trick in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal against Anaheim to keep the Oilers alive in the series. He became the second youngest Oiler to record a hat trick in the playoffs, trailing only Wayne Gretzky. He averaged 1.23 points per game in the playoffs.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft is coming off the final year of a three-year, $10.2 million entry-level contract.

His $8.85 million cap hit will be joint-10th highest in the NHL this upcoming season, tied with Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist, according to Cap Friendly.