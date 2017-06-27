The Edmonton Oilers have signed pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Eric Gryba to a two-year deal worth an average annual value of $900,000, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Eric Gryba has agreed to terms with EDM on a two-year deal with an AAV of $900K. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 27, 2017

The 29-year-old scored two goals and added four assists over 40 games with the Oilers in 2016-17, his second with the club. Gryba also appeared in three playoff games.

The Oilers acquired Gryba from the Ottawa Senators in the summer of 2015.

The Saskatoon native is coming off a one-year, $950,000 contract.

Selected by the Senators in the third-round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Gryba has scored seven goals and 34 assists over 258 career games with Ottawa and Edmonton.