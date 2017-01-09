Jesse Puljujarvi headed to the American Hockey League.

The Edmonton Oilers assigned the fourth overall pick to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Monday, ending his rookie season in the NHL game after 28 games.

The team recalled winger Anton Slepyshev to fill his roster spot.

The 18-year-old Finn scored one goal and posted seven assists in his 28 games this season. He scored 13 goals and added 15 assists in 50 games with Karpat of the Finnish Elite League last season.

Also on Monday, the Oilers placed goalie Jonas Gustavsson on waivers.​