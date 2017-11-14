The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Mike Cammalleri from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Jussi Jokinen, the team announced on Tuesday.

Cammalleri has three goals and seven points in 15 games this season for the Kings, while Jokinen has just a single assist in 14 games for the Oilers.

The 35-year-old Richmond Hill native signed a one-year deal with the Kings in the off-season, the club that drafted him in the second round (49th overall) in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.

Cammalleri has played 15 years in the NHL with a career 620 points in 855 games.

His best season came in 2008-09 with the Calgary Flames where he scored a career high 39 goals and 43 assists.

Jokinen signed a one-year, $ 1.1 million contract with the Oilers in July after spending the last three seasons with the Florida Panthers.

The 34-year-old has spent time with Dallas, Tampa Bay, Carolina and Pittsburgh in his career, with 547 points in 905 NHL games.

Jokinen was also drafted in the 2001 NHL Entry draft, going in the sixth round (192nd overall).