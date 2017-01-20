BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored a power-play goal 4:34 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Friday night.

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart also scored to help the Sabres overcome a pair of one-goal deficits. Anders Nilsson made 32 saves for Buffalo, which has won two straight against Detroit in one season for the first time since 1989-90.

Darren Helm and Frans Nielsen scored for the Red Wings, and Petr Mrazek was sharp in stopping 33 shots.

The Red Wings had their three-game winning streak snapped and took a rare loss to Buffalo. They fell to 8-0-2 in their past 10 meetings with the Sabres and 31-4-3 with a tie in their past 39.

It's a run Detroit began with a 4-2 win on March 27, 1996.

Okposo's goal came shortly after the Sabres killed off a Red Wings power play.

Nielsen was penalized for hooking with 1:07 left, and the Sabres maintained control in the Red Wings zone.

Jack Eichel worked a pass to O'Reilly in the right circle, where he flipped a pass to Okposo parked at the right post. Okposo faked a shot and then drew the puck on his backhand and wrapped it across the crease and past Mrazek's outstretched right pad.

The Sabres improved to 2-0-1 this season against the Red Wings, including a 4-3 win at Detroit on Dec. 27.

The teams traded goals a little more than two minutes apart in the final half of the third period.

Helm put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 with 6:22 left, when he dug out a loose puck during a scramble in front and snapped a shot past Nilsson.

O'Reilly tied it with 4:09 left by capping a great individual effort. Chasing down a long clearing pass up the right boards, O'Reilly got to the puck in the right corner and shoved aside Red Wings defenceman Danny Dekeyser. O'Reilly then skated behind the net and came out on the left side to beat Mrazek with a backhand.

Nielsen opened the scoring 9:02 into the game, just 12 seconds after Sabres defenceman Zach Bogosian was penalized for holding. Red Wings defenceman Mike Green set up the play by forcing Buffalo's Justin Falk to cough up the puck along the left boards.

The puck bounced into the middle to a wide-open Nielsen, who slapped it in.

The Sabres tied it with a power-play goal of their own five minutes into the second period. After stopping Eichel's hard shot from the left circle, Mrazek was unable to control the rebound. The puck trickled into the slot, where Reinhart outmuscled Dekeyser to direct it into the open right side.

The goal was initially waved off by referee Dan O'Rourke, who ruled the Sabres' forward sent the puck into the net with his skate. A video review showed that after kicking it, Reinhart also got his stick on the puck in the crease.

Mrazek was exceptional in stopping all 13 shots he faced in the opening period.

NOTES: Sabres D Jake McCabe hurt his shoulder in the first period and did not return. Detroit's Gustav Nyquist was penalized for tripping after shoving McCabe heavily into the boards from behind. McCabe briefly returned for a few shifts before he fell hard into the boards late in the period. ... The Red Wings converted their first power-play opportunity for their fourth goal in 61 chances spanning 18 games. It marked just the 13th time in 46 games the NHL's lowest-rated power-play unit has scored. ... Sabres LW Matt Moulson played in his 600th career game. ... With Nilsson healthy after an illness, Buffalo reassigned G Linus Ullmark to Rochester of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Sabres: At the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.