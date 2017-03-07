The Florida Panthers all-time leading scorer Olli Jokinen signed an honourary contract Tuesday to retire with the team.

The Panthers will honour Jokinen during the team's meeting with the New York Rangers Tuesday night.

"Olli is an important player in the history of the Panthers franchise and he remains a fan favorite," Panthers President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon said in a team release. "We are proud to give Olli the opportunity to retire as a Panther and we congratulate him on a long, successful and productive National Hockey League career."

The 38-year-old Jokinen played seven seasons for the Panthers and served as the team's captain in four of them. Jokinen ranks first in team history in goals and point with 188 and 419 respectively. For his career, the third overall pick in the 1997 draft, had 321 goals and 750 points over 17 seasons.

"My heart has always been with the Panthers organization and now I feel like my career has come full circle," Jokinen said in the team release. "I am extremely grateful that I had the chance to play hockey in South Florida and help the sport grow. I want to thank my family - my wife Katerina and my daughters Alexandra, Emma and Keira - and all of the fans, teammates, coaches and staff who have supported me throughout my career."