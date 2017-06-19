BALTIMORE — Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a broken bone in his right wrist, an injury that will keep him sidelined four to six weeks.

Hardy was injured Sunday when hit by a pitch from Lance Lynn in the fourth inning of Baltimore's 8-5 win over St. Louis.

Hardy remained in the game briefly, but left after realizing he could not swing a bat.

Though Hardy was batting only .211, he was on a 7-for-23 streak that added 10 points to his batting average.

His biggest contribution to the Orioles, however, is at shortstop. Manager Buck Showalter says the three-time Gold Glove winner is "kind of like the quarterback of the infield."

Although Hardy was wearing a soft cast Monday, the Orioles delayed putting him on the DL because there was a chance their game against Cleveland would be postponed by rain.