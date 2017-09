Hayhurst believes Jays need to think about Osuna as a starter

Roberto Osuna is back with the Toronto Blue Jays after three days following the birth of his baby in Mexico.

He will throw a side session Thursday in Minnesota and be avaliable to pitch Friday.

Osuna is back with #BlueJays. Side session today, will be available tomorrow. — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) September 14, 2017

It's been an up and down season for Osuna. Despite a string of 22 consecutive saves, he has an ERA of 3.66 and leads baseball with 10 blown saves.