Alex Ovechkin took a puck to the face during Saturday night's game with the Minnesota Wild in the second period and immediately left the ice.

Ovechkin was hit on a pass from Chris Stewart that deflected off his stick and caught him under the visor. He was bleeding before heading back to the locker room.

He will return for the third period, the team announced.

Entering play Saturday, he has 13 goals and six assists in 20 games.