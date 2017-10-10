TORONTO (October 10, 2017) – Complementing TSN’s already revealed lineup of 41 must-watch Toronto Raptors games, the network today announced the addition of over 100 marquee NBA games for the 2017-18 season, headlined by six opening week matchups and including 27 Golden State Warriors games and 22 games featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coverage tips off Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN with Kyrie Irving’s debut for the Boston Celtics against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, immediately followed by the Golden State Warriors beginning their title defence against James Harden and the Houston Rockets at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The complete 2017-18 NBA ON TSN broadcast schedule features the following highlights, and a full regular season schedule is available here:

TSN provides fans a massive slate of five must-watch season openers, headlined by star point guard Kyrie Irving ’s Boston Celtics debut versus his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and featuring Houston vs. Golden State, Philadelphia vs. Washington, Minnesota vs. San Antonio, and LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers

’s Boston Celtics debut versus his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and featuring Houston vs. Golden State, Philadelphia vs. Washington, Minnesota vs. San Antonio, and LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers TSN delivers live coverage of five games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday , Jan. 15 , beginning with Toronto vs. Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET , and also featuring Miami vs. Chicago at 3:30 p.m. ET , the LA Lakers vs. Memphis at 5:30 p.m. ET , followed by Golden State vs. Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET , and Houston vs. LA Clippers at 10 p.m. ET

, , beginning with Toronto vs. Philadelphia at , and also featuring Miami vs. Chicago at , the LA Lakers vs. Memphis at , followed by Golden State vs. Cleveland at , and Houston vs. LA Clippers at 27 games featuring defending NBA Champions Steph Curry, Kevin Durant , and the Golden State Warriors

, and the Golden State Warriors 22 games headlined by LeBron James , Isaiah Thomas , and the Cleveland Cavaliers

, , and the Cleveland Cavaliers 15 games featuring Canada’s Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including off-season acquisition Jimmy Butler ’s first game against his former team, the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including off-season acquisition ’s first game against his former team, the Chicago Bulls on at A roster of games featuring the off-season’s busiest teams including 10 games with Kyrie Irving and the new-look Boston Celtics, and 12 games headlined by superstars Paul George , Carmelo Anthony and the revamped Oklahoma City Thunder

and the new-look Boston Celtics, and 12 games headlined by superstars , and the revamped Oklahoma City Thunder A slate of matchups featuring the top two picks from the 2017 NBA Draft including 12 games featuring Lonzo Ball and the LA Lakers, and nine games featuring Markelle Fultz and the Philadelphia 76ers

20 NBA games throughout March, in addition to TSN’s exclusive MARCH MADNESS coverage, makes TSN the home for basketball fans as team’s jockey for playoff position

Leading into the NBA season opener featuring the Celtics vs. Cavs on Tuesday, Oct. 17, NBA ON TSN delivers the one-hour RAPTORS PREVIEW SPECIAL at 7 p.m. ET, with fan-favourite panel of host Rod Black, TSN Basketball Insider Jack “The Coach” Armstrong, and analysts Leo Rautins and Sam Mitchell. The panel recaps the league’s major off-season roster moves and breaks down of the key storylines heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

TSN Radio stations across Canada also deliver live coverage of select NBA ON TSN games throughout the 2017-18 season (please visit each station’s website for broadcast schedules). NBA ON TSN is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers through TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.

NBA ON TSN coverage includes the 2017 NBA ALL-STAR GAME, the NBA PLAYOFFS, and THE FINALS, one of 60+ iconic championships that live on TSN.