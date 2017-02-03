The Florida Panthers will get two key players back in their lineup in time for Friday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Panthers announced Friday that both Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau have been cleared to play.

Huberdeau will make his season debut tonight after suffering an Achilles injury in the preseason.

Barkov has been out since Dec. 28 also due to a back injury. He owns nine goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season.

"Sasha and Jonathan were cleared for contact earlier this week. As of today they have been cleared to return to our lineup and are ready to play," Panthers president of hockey operations Dale Tallon said. "They are two of our young cornerstone players and have been adamant about getting back to game action.

"It's exciting to have our team returning to full health as we continue our push to the playoffs."

The Panthers (22-19-10) currently sit three points back of the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but own three games in hand on the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I've seen how hard both Sasha and Jonathan have worked to recover from their injuries and I know they can't wait to get back to competing alongside their teammates," interim head coach and general manager Tom Rowe added. "Our medical staff deserves a ton of credit for the work they've done in helping two franchise players through their recovery process.

"Our organization and our locker room are thrilled to welcome them back to the lineup."

Huberdeau, 23, scored a career-high 20 goals and tallied 59 points in 76 games last season.