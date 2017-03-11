Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad left Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period with an upper body injury.

Ekblad was hit in the corner by Lightning centre Gabriel Dumont, with his head appearing to hit the glass. Ekblad headed to the dressing room after the hit and the team announced he will not return.

Shortly after Ekblad was injured, the Panthers also lost Denis Malgin to injury.

Malgin was hip-checked into the boards by Lightning defenceman Anton Stralman and fell to the ice before leaving the game.