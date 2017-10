The Florida Panthers and defenceman Michael Matheson have agreed to terms on an eight-year, $39 million contract.

AAV of $4.875M on an eight-year, $39M contract. Done deal: https://t.co/5Wcla98y7K — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 7, 2017

Matheson's new contract will pay him $4.875 million per season.

Matheson is starting his second full season with the Panthers after being drafted by the team 23rd overall in 2012.

The 23-year-old had seven goals and 10 assists in 81 games for Florida last year.