Veteran forward Radim Vrbata has signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Vrbata's contract has a $2.5 million base salary with an additional $1.25 million in potential performance bonuses.

Vrbata is coming off a 20-goal, 35-assist campaign with the Arizona Coyotes on his second tour with the team.

The 35-year-old has spent parts of 15 seasons in the NHL, split between six different teams, and has accumulated 279 goals and 330 assists in 1,015 career NHL games.

Vrbata is coming off a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Coyotes.