The Florida Panthers and veteran forward Jaromir Jagr have been talking since the end of the season and are supposed to speak again this week about a new contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun mentions that the Panthers would likely wait until after the Las Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft due to protection list reasons.

There remains ongoing dialogue between Jaromir Jagr's camp and the Florida Panthers. Slated to chat again this week. (con't) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 5, 2017

Obviously from a Panthers' perspective, makes total sense to wait until after the expansion draft to sign Jagr for protection list reasons — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 5, 2017

Whether or not the Panthers ultimately agree to a deal with Jagr, time will tell... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 5, 2017

Jagr will become an unrestricted free-agent on July 1 if not signed to a contract. The Golden Knights will have a window of 72 hours before the expansion draft on June 21 to speak to pending unrestricted free agents and unprotected restricted free agents. If they happen to sign a UFA like Jagr, they won't be able to take a player from that team in the expansion draft.

Vegas can sign any UFA in the NHL during this period as well as unprotected RFAs. Would count as Vegas' expansion draft pick from that team — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 30, 2017

Jagr, 45, scored 16 goals and added 30 assists over a full 82-game season with the Panthers in 2016-17, his third year with the club.

The 26-year NHL veteran has said in the past that he could see himself playing until he was 50.

Florida took a step back last season, finishing with a record of 35-36-11.