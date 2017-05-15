Washington Capitals associate head coach Todd Reirden is the latest to join the Florida Panthers' list of head coaching candidates.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reports Reirden, who is also a potential candidate for the Buffalo Sabres' head coach opening, will have an interview with the Panthers.

Add #Caps assistant Todd Reirden to #FlaPanthers head coach candidate list. Intvw forthcoming. He's also potential HC candidate in BUF. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 15, 2017

Reirden has been with the Capitals the past three seasons, in charge of the team's defencemen and power play.

Prior to that Reirden coached with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Reirden is the third reported candidate for the Panthers head coaching vacancy, joining University of Denver head coach Jim Montgomery and former Montreal Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien. Reports also suggest the Panthers could be interested in current Nashville Predators assistant coach Phil Housley.