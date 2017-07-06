Pardinho,16, agrees to sign with Jays

SAO PAULO — Eric Pardinho, a 16-year-old Brazilian right-hander, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pardinho, No. 5 on MLB.com's list of 30 international amateur prospects, made the announcement Tuesday alongside Blue Jays assistant general manager Andrew Tinnish.

The 5-foot, 8-inch Pardinho has a fastball clocked at 94 mph. Tinnish said the Blue Jays have scouted Pardinho since he was 14.

Pardinho will report to the team's complex in the Dominican Republic.