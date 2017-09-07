George Parros will be named the new head of the NHL's department of player safety.

Parros, who racked up 1,092 penalty minutes in his nine-year NHL career, could officially take over as soon as Thursday.

Further to @FriedgeHNIC, George Parros to be named as early as today as new head of Player Safety. (Con't) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 7, 2017

The 37-year-old joined the league's department of player safety last September, serving as director of the group under Stephane Quintal.

Quintal will remain a part of the department but will also work in an expanded role within the league office. Quintal held the role of senior vice president of player safety for the past three years, taking over from Brendan Shanahan.

Parros played 474 games in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He also played for the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens, finishing with 36 points and 1,092 penalty minutes. Parros retired from the NHL in 2014.