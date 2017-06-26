1h ago
Pending UFA Weal expected to visit Canucks
TSN.ca Staff
Pending free agent Jordan Weal is making the rounds ahead of free agency July 1, and the North Vancouver native is expected to visit the Vancouver Canucks.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there have been more than a dozen calls on Weal, so he may be taking a number of visits.
The 25-year-old Weal played in 23 games for the Philadelphia Flyers this year, registering eight goals and four assists.
Weal was drafted in the third round in 2010 by the Los Angeles Kings.