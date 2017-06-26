Phaneuf, Duchene could still be on the move

Pending free agent Jordan Weal is making the rounds ahead of free agency July 1, and the North Vancouver native is expected to visit the Vancouver Canucks.

Over a dozen calls on 25 yr old Jordan Weal. He's on tour this week and is expected to visit the Canucks. North Van kid. Could be a good fit — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 26, 2017

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there have been more than a dozen calls on Weal, so he may be taking a number of visits.

The 25-year-old Weal played in 23 games for the Philadelphia Flyers this year, registering eight goals and four assists.

Weal was drafted in the third round in 2010 by the Los Angeles Kings.