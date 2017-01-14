DETROIT — Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang twice left a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night after appearing to injure his left knee.

Letang got tangled up with Detroit's Thomas Vanek early in the first period and twisted awkwardly on his way down to the ice. He got up slowly and tried to keep weight off his left skate as he went toward the dressing room. Letang returned briefly later in the period but left again and didn't return.

Letang scored 27 seconds into the game, his fourth goal and 23rd point in 30 games this season.

Letang missed seven games with a lower-body injury and five games with an upper-body injury earlier this season.