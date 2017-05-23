1h ago
Penguins rule out four ahead of Game 6
TSN.ca Staff
Have the Senators had a flawed approach to the Penguins?
The Pittsburgh Penguins will not see forwards Patric Hornqvist and Tom Kuhnhackl or defencemen Justin Schultz and Chad Ruhwedel return to the lineup on Tuesday night.
All four were ruled out of Game 6 by Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan Tuesday morning. Of the four, only Schultz made the trip to Ottawa with the team.
Schultz was injured in Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators, while Hornqvist is dealing with an upper-body injury from Game 1.
Ruhwedel was concussed in Game 5 on a hit by Bobby Ryan.
Kuhnhackl has not dressed since May 8 due to a lower-body injury.