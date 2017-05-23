Penguins rule out four ahead of Game 6

The Pittsburgh Penguins will not see forwards Patric Hornqvist and Tom Kuhnhackl or defencemen Justin Schultz and Chad Ruhwedel return to the lineup on Tuesday night.

All four were ruled out of Game 6 by Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan Tuesday morning. Of the four, only Schultz made the trip to Ottawa with the team.

Sullivan: "Hornqvist, Kuhnhackl, and Ruhwedel stayed in PIT. They are rehabbing there. Schultz is in Ottawa, but will not play tonight." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 23, 2017

Schultz was injured in Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators, while Hornqvist is dealing with an upper-body injury from Game 1.

Ruhwedel was concussed in Game 5 on a hit by Bobby Ryan.

Kuhnhackl has not dressed since May 8 due to a lower-body injury.