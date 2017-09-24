On the heels of President Donald Trump rescinding an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House and the NCAA basketball champions, the North Carolina Tar Heels, announcing that a scheduling conflict will keep them from visiting, the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed on Sunday that they still intend to visit.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins respect the institution of the Office of the President, and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House," the team said in a statement. "We attended White House ceremonies after previous championships – touring the historic building and visiting briefly with Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama – and have accepted an invitation to attend again this year. Any agreement or disagreement with a president’s politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways. However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit."

The Penguins became the first Stanley Cup champions to visit the White House in 1991 when they visited with President George H.W. Bush.