1h ago
Pens open as favourites to three-peat in 2018
TSN.ca Staff
The newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins head into next year as the betting favourites to win a third straight Stanley Cup, according to Las Vegas-based betting house Bovada.
The Pens are listed as 9-to-1 favourites to become the first time since the 1983 New York Islanders to win three Stanley Cups in a row.
Behind them at 12-to-1 odds are four teams in the Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals.
The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have the longest odds at 150-to-1.
As for the other Canadian clubs, the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs come in at 16-to-1, the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators at 33-to-1, the Winnipeg Jets at 40-to-1 and the Vancouver Canucks bringing up the rear at 75-to-1.
2018 Stanley Cup Odds
|TEAM
|ODDS
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|9/1
|Chicago Blackhawks
|12/1
|Edmonton Oilers
|12/1
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|12/1
|Washington Capitals
|12/1
|Anaheim Ducks
|14/1
|Nashville Predators
|14/1
|Dallas Stars
|16/1
|Minnesota Wild
|16/1
|Montreal Canadiens
|16/1
|New York Rangers
|16/1
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|16/1
|Los Angeles Kings
|18/1
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|20/1
|San Jose Sharks
|22/1
|St. Louis Blues
|28/1
|Boston Bruins
|33/1
|Calgary Flames
|33/1
|Ottawa Senators
|33/1
|Florida Panthers
|40/1
|New York Islanders
|40/1
|Philadelphia Flyers
|40/1
|Winnipeg Jets
|40/1
|Arizona Coyotes
|66/1
|Buffalo Sabres
|66/1
|Carolina Hurricanes
|66/1
|Detroit Red Wings
|66/1
|Colorado Avalanche
|75/1
|New Jersey Devils
|75/1
|Vancouver Canucks
|75/1
|Vegas Golden Knights
|150/1