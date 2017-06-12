The newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins head into next year as the betting favourites to win a third straight Stanley Cup, according to Las Vegas-based betting house Bovada.

The Pens are listed as 9-to-1 favourites to become the first time since the 1983 New York Islanders to win three Stanley Cups in a row.

Behind them at 12-to-1 odds are four teams in the Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have the longest odds at 150-to-1.

As for the other Canadian clubs, the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs come in at 16-to-1, the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators at 33-to-1, the Winnipeg Jets at 40-to-1 and the Vancouver Canucks bringing up the rear at 75-to-1.

