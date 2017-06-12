The newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins head into next year as the betting favourites to win a third straight Stanley Cup, according to Las Vegas-based betting house Bovada.

The Pens are listed as 9-to-1 favourites to become the first time since the 1983 New York Islanders to win three Stanley Cups in a row.

Behind them at 12-to-1 odds are four teams in the Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have the longest odds at 150-to-1.

As for the other Canadian clubs, the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs come in at 16-to-1, the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators at 33-to-1, the Winnipeg Jets at 40-to-1 and the Vancouver Canucks bringing up the rear at 75-to-1.
 

2018 Stanley Cup Odds

TEAM ODDS
 Pittsburgh Penguins 9/1 
Chicago Blackhawks  12/1 
 Edmonton Oilers 12/1 
 Tampa Bay Lightning 12/1 
 Washington Capitals 12/1 
Anaheim Ducks  14/1
Nashville Predators  14/1 
Dallas Stars  16/1 
 Minnesota Wild 16/1 
 Montreal Canadiens 16/1 
 New York Rangers 16/1 
 Toronto Maple Leafs 16/1 
 Los Angeles Kings 18/1 
 Columbus Blue Jackets 20/1 
San Jose Sharks  22/1 
 St. Louis Blues 28/1 
Boston Bruins  33/1
Calgary Flames  33/1 
Ottawa Senators  33/1 
Florida Panthers  40/1 
New York Islanders  40/1 
 Philadelphia Flyers 40/1 
Winnipeg Jets  40/1 
Arizona Coyotes 66/1 
 Buffalo Sabres 66/1 
 Carolina Hurricanes 66/1 
 Detroit Red Wings 66/1 
 Colorado Avalanche 75/1 
New Jersey Devils  75/1 
Vancouver Canucks  75/1 
Vegas Golden Knights   150/1
 
 