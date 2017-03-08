Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Sestito received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a hit from behind on Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom.

Enstrom left the ice after the hit and has since been ruled out of the game with an upper-body injury.

Toby Enstrom will not return to tonight's game due to an upper-body injury. #PITvsWPG — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 9, 2017

The hit occured 13 minutes into a penalty-filled first period between the two teams, in which 43 minutes in penalties were handed out.

Sestito raced across the ice to hit Enstrom as he went to play the puck in his own end. Enstrom turned prior to the hit and was sent head-first into the boards.

Jets forward Andrew Copp jumped on top of Sestito after the hit and received a minor penalty for roughing.

Earlier in the period, Sestito fought Jets forward Chris Thorburn. He was recalled from the AHL ahead of the game on Thursday.

Enstrom, 32, owns one goal and 14 points in 59 games with the Jets last season.