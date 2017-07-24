The Pittsburgh Penguins have locked up defenceman Brian Dumoulin to a six-year, $24.6 million deal.

Dumoulin was a restricted free agent and his arbitration hearing was set for later on Monday.

His deal will carry an annual cap hit of $4.1 million after he logged a career-high average of 20:33 of time on ice per game last season. His ice time jumped to 21:59 per game in the playoffs, which led all Penguins.

The 25-year-old had one goal and 14 assists in 70 games for the Penguins this season and has helped the team win the past two Stanley Cups, playing all 49 postseason games the past two years.

In 163 career games played, Dumoulin has two goals and 31 assists, all with the Penguins.

Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round in 2009, Dumoulin came to Pittsburgh as part of the Jordan Staal deal.