Pens trade C Fehr to Maple Leafs for Corrado

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Eric Fehr, Steve Oleksy and a fourth-round to the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenceman Frank Corrado.

Bob McKenzie reports the move was likely made to free cap space for the Penguins. Fehr is signed through next season with a cap hit of $2 million.

Fehr, 31, owns six goals and 11 points in 52 games this season.

A veteran of 561 games, Fehr owns 103 goals and 99 assists in his NHL career.

Oleksy, 31, owns one assist in 11 games with the Penguins this season.

Corrado, 23, played only two games for the Maple Leafs and did not register a point. The defenceman was sent down to the AHL Toronto Marlies on February 2nd.

The 23-year-old had 12 points in 18 games with Marlies.