TORONTO — Simon Pagenaud was the fastest driver once again in the third and final Honda Indy Toronto practice as Team Penske dominated before qualifying Saturday.

Pagenaud, who was the fastest driver in Friday's practice sessions, finished his lap in 59.7864 seconds. Teammates Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden were second and third, respectively.

Castroneves finished his lap in 59.8255 while Newgarden was 59.8828 in the final tune-up before qualifying Saturday afternoon. The 33rd IndyCar race on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place goes Sunday.

Defending champion Will Power was fourth in 59.9529 seconds.

Canadian James Hinchcliffe improved from Friday's practice sessions and was ninth in 1:00.2390. The Oakville, Ont., native was 16th after two practices Friday after finishing third in last year's race.

Pagenaud was last season's Verizon IndyCar Series champion and is searching for his second victory of the season after winning in Phoenix in April.

Castroneves ended a three-year drought with a victory at last weekend's Iowa Corn 300. It was his first win since 2014 and Team Penske's first crown in 11 tries in Iowa.

Newgarden captured the Honda Indy Toronto in 2015 and has one win this season, that coming at the Grand Prix of Alabama.

Power missed Turn 8 and went into the run-off area early in practice but was unharmed. Power has won three times in Toronto, which is the most wins at the track by an active IndyCar driver.

Takuma Sato brought out the red caution flag late in practice after missing Turn 3.