The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night in a shootout, but it was Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas' first-period slash that stole the show.

Gudas received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for slashing Jets forward Mathieu Perreault over the back of the head in the right corner of the Flyers' end. Gudas and Perreault were among the six players battling for the puck along the boards. Perreault knocked Gudas' helmet off and Gudas then responded by tripping the Jets forward and slashing him over the head as he returned his stick to the ice.

The two were intially given off-setting minors on the play before the referees saw the replay and ejected Gudas from the game. Perreault was uninjured on the play and scored the Jets' first goal of the game in the second period.

After the game, Perreault said Gudas did apologize, but he does not believe the contact was accidental.

"He got the meaty part of the neck," said Perreault, who returned Thursday after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. "It could have been worse, I guess.

"He apologized in the penalty box, but when you look at the replay, it looks like he did it on purpose. It wasn't an accident. He's been known for doing stuff like that, so I certainly don't appreciate it. I'm sure the league will take care of it."

As Perreault points out, the 27-year-old Flyers defenceman has garnered a reputation for his play. Gudas picked ip a six-game suspension last October for boarding and has been ejected for multiple games since for his borderline play. He was first suspended in December 2015 for a hit to the head of Mika Zibanejad.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said Thursday he believes Gudas deserves a 10-game suspension for the slash.