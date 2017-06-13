It's within Phaneuf's rights not to waive NMC, but what now?

Ottawa Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf is not expected to waive his no movement clause ahead of the Vegas expansion draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Dion Phaneuf is not expected to waive his NMC, as was requested by OTT. That means Phaneuf would have to be protected in expansion draft. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 13, 2017

The Senators asked Phaneuf to waive his no-move ahead of Monday’s deadline, which would have freed them up to protect Marc Methot alongside Erik Karlsson and Cody Ceci on the blueline instead, in the 7-3-1 protection format.

As it stands, the Sens will have to protect Phaneuf from the expansion draft, but could still trade him before they submit their list of protected and exposed players. The Senators could also use the eight skater protection format which would allow them to protect more than three defencemen.

The other option for OTT would be to trade Phaneuf before submitting protected/exposed lists for expansion draft. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 13, 2017

The veteran just completed his first full season in the nation's capital, scoring nine goals and 21 assists over 81 games. He added another goal and four assists over 19 playoff games as the Senators made it to the Eastern Conference Final.

Phaneuf played 20 games with Ottawa in 2016 season after they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the trade deadline that year. He was sent to the Senators, along with Matt Frattin, Casey Bailey and two others in a nine-player deal with their provincial rival.

Phaneuf has another four years with an average annual value of $7 million left on his contract.