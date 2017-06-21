Griffin: Changes in the batting order & number of games remaining should give Jays some hope

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons announced before Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers that Jose Bautista will lead off for the foreseeable future and Russell Martin will hit second when he's back in the lineup tomorrow.

Kevin Pillar has been bumped out of the lead off spot, as he has been struggling of late.

Pillar has just 12 hits in 74 at bats in June and is hitting .162 this month. His batting average has fallen to .246 this season.

Moving forward Josh Donaldson will hit in the third spot, Justin Smoak moves up to clean up and Morales will hit fifth.