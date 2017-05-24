Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

Craig Anderson (5) - Ottawa's No. 1 goaltender was brilliant on Tuesday night and was the difference in the game, including a massive second period where the Pens had 23 shots (and a lot of high quality ones). I counted nine incredible stops on Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Chris Kunitz, Phil Kessel, Matt Cullen and Trevor Daley combined to keep this game alive for the Sens. Patience and his reads are always his top attribute, as Anderson doesn't beat himself. On Tuesday tonight, that was on full display. Now it comes down to one game.

Matt Murray (4) He was not too busy in the first period, but made some notable saves on Turris, Phaneuf and Pyatt. The game-winning goal was a perfectly placed shot that went past a Fredrik Claesson screen. Murray played a solid game where he had to watch the guy at the other end stand on his head. He did his part to not lose the game for the Penguins.