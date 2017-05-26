Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

Craig Anderson (4) - Another terrific effort for Ottawa's top netminder, as he kept the game close with a ton of pressure all night long. He can't hang his head on this one, he was the only reason they went to double OT in the seventh and decising game.

Matt Murray (4) - He wasn't very busy again, as the Penguins really carried most of the play. Murray was only forced to make a handful of good saves, but was solid and calm enough to deliver the win.