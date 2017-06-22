The Nashville Predators are interested in Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene, but not at a cost of a defenceman.

Nashville is definitely interested in Matt Duchene. However, if trade ask is for a defenceman, the Preds likely aren't a fit by choice. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 22, 2017

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Predators would like Duchene, but if the asking price for Duchene is a defenceman, Nashville will likely not be a fit.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds the Predators talked to the Avalanche about Duchene back in February.

Duchene, who the top player currently available on TSN's Trade Bait List, has two years at $6 million per season left on his current contract.

The 26-year-old had 18 goals and 23 assists in 71 games for the Avalanche last season.

For his career, the 2009 third overall draft pick has 174 goals and 244 assists in 572 games, all with Colorado.