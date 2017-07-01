Nick Bonino is going to the Nashville Predators on a four-year deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal holds an annual cap hit of $4.1 million and a total value of $16.4 million.

The 29-year-old had a solid season for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17 with 18 goals, 19 assists and 37 points. Bonino added four goals and three assists in 21 games played in the playoffs as the Penguins repeated as Stanley Cup champions.

Bonino is coming off a three-year, $5.7 million contract signed in Nov. 2013 with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Hartford, Connecticut native was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (173rd overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He has played for the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks and won one/two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.