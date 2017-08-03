Mike Fisher announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday in a piece published by the Tennessean.

"This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one. I’ve decided to retire from the NHL," Fisher wrote.

The 37-year-old was an unrestricted free agent after finishing off a two-year, $8.8 million contract this past season and decided to walk away rather than return for an 18th season.

Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reported last month Predators general manager David Poile would happily bring back the veteran centre.

The Peterborough, ON. native scored 18 goals and added 24 assists over 72 games with the Preds in 2016-17. He added four helpers over 20 playoff games as Nashville lost in six games to Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup Final.

"Knowing we were so close to winning it all in June only makes it more difficult to leave it behind, but I do so with hope," Fisher wrote. "Endings are always tough, but I believe when something ends, there are new beginnings, new opportunities and new things to be excited for, too.

"I believe that this team, that this city, is going to win a championship, and I’m going to be the biggest fan. No one will be happier than I will be to see it happen, because, these fans, they deserve it."

This year marked Fisher's second career defeat in the Cup final, falling to the Anaheim Ducks as a member of the Ottawa Senators in 2007.

Drafted by Ottawa 44th overall in 1998, Fisher has scored 276 goals and 309 assists over 1,088 career games with the Senators and Predators. He has 51 points over 134 playoff games.

Fisher was named captain of the Predators last season after Shea Weber was traded to the Montreal Canadiens.

He has represented Canada twice in international play, winning silver at the 2005 and 2009 world hockey championships and Sean Burke, Team Canada's general manager, said last week the team would look into Fisher's interest in playing at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.