Subban still not over Cup Final loss

The Nashville Predators have signed restricted free agent centre Ryan Johansen to an eight-year, $64 million deal.

The Predators have signed Ryan Johansen to a new contract. https://t.co/xIeEn6vQtc — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) July 28, 2017

On May 18 in a playoff game against the Anaheim Ducks, Johansen suffered a left thigh injury that needed emergency surgery, forcing him to miss the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp.

The 24-year-old finished 2016-17 with 14 goals and 47 assists, playing in all 82 regular season games for the Nashville Predators.

In 433 career games, he has totaled 101 goals and 187 assists.

Johansen – who was acquired by the Predators from the Columbus Blue Jackets in January of 2016 in exchange for defenceman Seth Jones – was the fourth overall pick in the 2010 draft.

His best season came in 2013-14 when he broke out for 33 goals and 30 assists, becoming the third player in Blue Jackets’ franchise history to reach the 30-goal mark.

He is coming off a three-year, $12 million contract he signed while he was with Columbus.