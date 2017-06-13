The Nashville Predators are widely expected to choose to protect eight skaters in the expansion draft over seven forwards and three defence in order to keep P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis all protected.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday that with the Predators left with only four forward slots, winger James Neal could be exposed.

Should Preds go the 8-skater (4 D) protection route, which is likely, it's possible W James Neal gets exposed. Not for sure, but possible — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 13, 2017

Neal, 29, scored 23 goals and added 18 assists in 70 games during the regular season this year and added six goals and nine points in the team's playoff run, which ended Sunday.

Neal was traded to the Predators from the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of the 2014 season, in a trade which saw Patric Hornqvist, among others, sent to Pittsburgh.

The Predators are projected to Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson with their top three slots. That leaves just one protected spot for Neal, Colin Wilson, Calle Jarnkrok, Craig Smith, Colton Scissons and Auston Watson, leaving five of those six forwards available for the Golden Knights.