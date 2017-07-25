The Nashville Predators are hoping to have an update on the status of captain Mike Fisher's future in the NHL sometime over the next next couple weeks.

The 37-year-old fan favourite is an unrestricted free agent after finishing off a two-year, $8.8 million contract this past season and has yet to decide whether or not he'll return for a 18th NHL season and a seventh with the Preds.

General manager David Poile says he hopes to speak to Fisher this week with an update possibly coming next week.

"He is on vacation, and I have been away and (focused on preparing for arbitration hearings)," Poile told Adam Vingan of The Tennessean on Monday. "I'm hoping to talk to him later this week to see where he's at. I'd say by next week, we should have an update."

Nashville would love to have Fisher back next season with a one-year deal being the most likely agreement, says Vingan.

"Everyone wants to win in this game, no one probably more than me," Fisher told NHL.com after the Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final in June. "But there's other things. At the end of the day, this is a game. It's an important part of my life, but it's not everything and there's other decisions and other people that are involved, so we'll take those into account. For me, it's faith, family and then hockey. So we'll see where that fits in because, like I said, I love being part of this group. I had a blast."

The Canadian scored 18 goals and added 24 assists over 72 games with the Preds in 2016-17. He added four helpers over 20 playoff games as Nashville lost in six games to Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup Final.

This was Fisher's second career loss in the Cup final, falling to the Anaheim Ducks as a member of the Ottawa Senators in 2007.

Drafted by Ottawa 44th overall in 1998, Fisher has scored 276 goals and 309 assists over 1088 career games with the Senators and Predators. He has 51 points over 134 playoff games.

"I think we're getting to that point," Poile said. "I'm pretty confident I'll be able to (provide) an update next week."

Training camp opens Sept. 14.