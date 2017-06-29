BOSTON — David Price won for the second time in three starts, Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Thursday night.

Tzu-Wei Lin singled and tripled for his first big league multihit game. Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits and an RBI.

Price (3-2) threw a season-high 112 pitches over seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Craig Kimbrel pitched a one-hit ninth for his AL-leading 22nd save in 23 chances, finishing Boston's last home game before the All-Star break.

Kyle Gibson (4-6) allowed five runs — three earned — and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.