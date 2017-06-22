NEW YORK — Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead single during a messy, four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame Aaron Judge's major league-leading 25th home run to beat the New York Yankees 10-5 on Thursday night.

The Angels took advantage of three errors and two wild pitches — including a heater by Dellin Betances that sailed to the backstop — during a late surge. Los Angeles sent the AL East leaders to their eighth loss in nine games.

Cameron Maybin led off the game with a home run against Luis Severino (5-3). But with the Angels trailing 5-4, it was Maybin's potential double-play grounder that skipped past second baseman Starlin Castro for an error and set up the comeback.

Yusmeiro Petit (2-0) tossed two perfect innings in relief of starter Jesse Chavez, who laboured through 93 pitches in just four innings. Petit and three other relievers retired 14 straight batters until Chris Carter singled with two outs in the ninth.

Judge launched a three-run shot into the netting that protects Monument Park in straightaway centre field for a 5-1 lead in the second. The drive drew chants of "MVP! MVP!" for the rookie slugger, and extended his streak of safely reaching base to a career-best 24 games.

Cliff Pennington had three hits for the Angels. He singled and scored on Pujols' single in the third, singled off Severino to begin the seventh-inning rally and doubled to open a two-run eighth.

Kole Calhoun's sacrifice fly off Chasen Shreve made it 5-all in the seventh. Maybin stole his AL-best 22nd base, continued to third on catcher Gary Sanchez's throwing error and scored on Pujols' single off Betances for a 6-5 lead.

After Betances' wild pitch, Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run double.

Yankees reliever Domingo German threw a wild pitch in the eighth and also bounced a pickoff toss to first that allowed a run to score.

Los Angeles took two of three from the Yankees for the second time in 11 days. At 4-2, the Angels posted their first season series win over New York since 2008.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Huston Street was activated from the disabled list. He'd been out since spring training because of a strained back muscle. ... OF Mike Trout (thumb) will begin hitting off a tee this weekend. ... RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm) is going back to the West Coast for further evaluation.

WELCOME

Yankees lefty reliever Tyler Webb was ready to make his big league debut after being promoted from Triple-A, where he struck out 47 in 33 1/3 innings. INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Alex Meyer (3-3, 3.52 ERA) starts at Fenway Park on Friday night vs. Rick Porcello (3-9, 5.05) and the Red Sox. Meyer has a 1.19 ERA in four starts since coming off the DL.

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-7, 5.63) opposes Texas RHP Yu Darvish (6-5, 3.35) for the first time in the majors. Tanaka said he recalled their last matchup, won by Darvish six years ago in Japan's top league. "I think it's something hopefully that Japanese baseball fans are looking forward to," Tanaka said through a translator.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball