Marner's big night not enough to keep Leafs' point streak alive

On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens looked ready to re-ignite their storied rivalry. After letting the Habs’ jump out to an early lead, the Maple Leafs rallied in a back-and-forth affair but ultimately fell short, 5-3. It was Toronto’s first game without earning at least a point since Dec. 19 and knocked them back out of the playoff spot they earned with Friday’s victory over New Jersey.