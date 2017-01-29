Reda: Leafs rookies leading the team to success

Tim Hortons That's Hockey host Gino Reda joins Scott MacArthur on TSN 1050 Today for the Friday edition of Studs and Duds. Gino also talks about what a difference the Leafs rookies have made so far, the possibility of a Leafs trade at the deadline and predicts where the rest of the Canadian teams will be up in the second half of the season.