1h ago
Custance: Three-year window for Leafs to contend for a Cup
Craig Custance of ESPN.com joins Cauz and Hogan to discuss the recent firing of Ken Hitchcock and if the Maple Leafs have a shot at being Cup contenders in Auston Matthews entry-level deal.
32m ago
NBA on TSN analyst Jack Armstrong joins the show to discuss Kyle Lowry's great game last night, if he's likely to return to the Raptors next season and the importance of a player like Lowry is on any team.
46m ago
LeBrun: Blues aren't the juggernaut they were last year
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joins Leafs Lunch to discuss the firing of Ken Hitchcock, the head coach's future in the NHL and the pressure now facing GM Doug Armstrong and the Blues players.
41m ago
Poulin: NHL coaching changes related to goaltending struggles
Leafs Lunch co-host Dave Poulin talked to Scott MacArthur about the Leafs troubles in Dallas, Ken Hitchcock's firing in St. Louis, and the Calder Trophy debate.
4h ago
TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger joins GameDay to discuss the Blues firing head coach Ken Hitchcock, what it means for the team's future and if we've seen the last of Hitchcock in an NHL head coaching position.
2h ago
Lewenberg: Lowry carrying the Raptors right now
TSN Raptors Reporter Josh Lewenberg joined Game Day to talk Tuesday's win against the Pelicans, the increased usage of Kyle Lowry, and the struggles of Cory Joseph.
-
2h ago
Harris: Religion and politics an everyday conversation in locker rooms
Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Ryan Harris, a converted Muslim, speaks about the Muslim Ban in the US, Tom Brady's silence and how locker rooms in the NFL deal with religious and political conversations.
6h ago
McGuire: Shattenkirk would be very good fit for Maple Leafs
NBC Hockey analyst Pierre McGuire joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Maple Leafs loss to the Stars, the possibility of making a trade at the deadline and if Kevin Shattenkirk would be a good fit with the Maple Leafs.
5h ago
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss Kevin Shattenkirk's interest in playing in Toronto, Matt Duchene's availability and more.
5h ago
Werder: Kyle Shanahan loses backpack containing playbook
ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan losing the teams playbook, the San Francisco 49ers head coaching position and more.
6h ago
Dominik: Possibility is still there for me to join 49ers
ESPN NFL analyst Mark Dominik joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the possibility of him joining the San Francisco 49ers, John Lynch being named the GM, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan losing their Super Bowl playbook and more.
16h ago
Kyle Lowry scored 33 points, including a huge basket with four seconds left in overtime, to lift the Toronto Raptors over the New Orleans Pelicans 108-106 on Tuesday.
15h ago
Leafs give up five in first period, fall to Stars
Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period to send the Stars past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night. Stars score five in first Leafs fall fast, give up five in first in loss to Stars
19h ago
McKenzie: Tough schedule obstacle for Leafs battling for a playoff spot
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie joins OverDrive to discuss being in Quebec City in the aftermath of the mosque shooting, thoughts from the CHL Top Prospects Game, and the tough upcoming schedule for the Leafs.
20h ago
TSN Hockey analyst Ray Ferraro joins OverDrive to discuss who needs to be the Leafs MVP down the stretch aside from Frederik Andersen, the need for acquiring a budding, young blue-liner, and the luck of the draft.
20h ago
Dilfer: Zero to be gained for Brady sharing political opinions
ESPN NFL analyst Trent Dilfer joins OverDrive to discuss the NFL's Media night on Monday, if he thinks athletes should speak out on political issues and the Falcons vs Patriots match-up in Super Bowl 51.
