-
5h ago
Simmons: Up front, Leafs have makings of a Stanley Cup champion
Simmons: Up front, Leafs have makings of a Stanley Cup champion
Postmedia columnist Steve Simmons joins Cauz & Wheeler to discuss Leafs bye week, the rookie ladder, and how the Leafs forward group are showing positive signs for the future.
-
Latest Leafs Videos
-
2:59
NHL: Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 3
-
1:06
By the Numbers: Kadri's consistent production
-
1:38
Leafs looking to head into break with a win
-
0:46
Is JVR worth keeping for Leafs' playoff push?
-
2:09
Blown leads still a focus of Leafs
-
2:10
Leafs look to continue to move forward
-
10:33
Rielly discusses WJC, Leafs’ playoff aspirations
-
1:47
Leafs placing friendly wagers on tonight's gold medal game
-
13:40
Grades of the Game: Capitals defeat Maple Leafs
-
3:23
With Capitals on the ropes, Leafs cough up another lead
-
-
2h ago
TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg joins Cauz & Wheeler to discuss the recent struggle to finish games, Jonas Valanciunas' future with the Raptors, and the trade deadline approaching.
-
Latest Raptors Videos
-
2:13
NBA: Rockets 129, Raptors 122
-
3:35
Court Squeaks: Should Raptors be concerned?
-
2:28
NBA: Raptors 118, Bulls 123 (OT)
-
2:23:14
NBA: Raptors vs. Bulls
-
2:02
Butler destroys Raptors in big comeback win for Bulls
-
2:37
Bulls too much for Raptors down the stretch
-
1:45
Fast Break: Cavs acquire Korver
-
2:16
DeRozan and Butler square off in the Windy City
-
2:20
Raptors need a good start in Chicago
-
0:44
Lowry thanks comic book like healing factor for win
-
-
19m ago
Arthur: NBA may be only league willing to reduce number of games
Toronto Star columnist and TSN The Reporters panelist Bruce Arthur joins Scott MacArthur to discuss the rigors an NHL player faces in the modern-day schedule, whether or not leagues should look at reducing the number of games played in a season and the risk/reward for the Toronto Raptors acquiring Paul Millsap.
-
44m ago
Berger: Divisional weekend, reward for sitting through wild-card games
TSN 1050 NFL analyst Mitch Berger joins Scott MacArthur to discuss the aggressive nature of Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, the perceived effects the party boat had on Odell Beckham Jr.'s Giants, and look ahead to the Divisional round.
-
2h ago
Arkush: Only three contenders left in NFL
Pro Football Weekly editor & Westwood One analyst Hub Arkush joins GameDay to recap wild-card weekend in the NFL, which of the winners impressed him the most and concerns about the Cowboys defence despite a championship-calibre offence.
-
4h ago
Editor-in-chief of The Athletic James Mirtle joins Matt Cauz and Gareth Wheeler to discuss Frederik Andersen's heavy workload in the first half of the season and the Maple Leafs being relatively healthy to this point.
-
7h ago
Dreger: Finding a backup goalie not top priority for Leafs
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Maple Leafs backup goaltender situation, if they are looking to acquire a backup before the trade deadline, Patrik Laine’s concussion, Bobby Ryan being a healthy scratch for the Senators and more.
-
6h ago
Dominik: Giants receiver trip to Miami not ideal
ESPN NFL analyst Mark Dominik joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss a lack of excitement on Wildcard weekend, why starting QB’s remain in games when they are out of reach, the Giants receivers after their trip to Miami, who the NFC favourite should be, if the Texans have any chance to beat the Patriots in New England and more.
-
6h ago
TSN Raptors analyst Jack Armstrong joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Raptors loss to the Rockets, if Paul Millsap would put the Raptors over the top, their struggles against the Bulls and more.
-
7h ago
Lundberg: Millsap would make Raptors significantly better
Robin Lundberg of ESPN "First and Last" joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss Odell Beckham Jr's performance against the Packers, the Raptors struggles against the elite teams in the NBA, if Paul Millsap could put the Raptors over the edge and why NFL backup QB's don't see the field when games are out of reach.
-
Jan 7
Columbus Blue Jackets director of hockey administration Josh Flynn joined Andy McNamara to discuss the amazing play of the Blue Jackets this season, the use of analytics within the Columbus organization and the fantastic signing of Sam Gagner.
-
Latest NHL Videos
-
1:50
Therrien: "Leadership group doing fantastic job"
-
2:00
Heroes and Zeroes
-
2:34
Will McElhinney have trouble finding a team?
-
4:00
Is the NHL “Bye Week” a good idea?
-
1:50
McKenzie: I’m sure the Leafs are looking for a backup goalie
-
10:09
Leafs Lunch Grades of the Weekend
-
9:28
Dreger: Finding a backup goalie not top priority for Leafs
-
1:15
NHL: Wild 2, Ducks 1
-
1:54
NHL: Predators 2, Blackhawks 5
-
2:37
NHL: Oilers 3, Senators 5
-
-
Jan 7
Yost: Holtby should be in Vezina conversation
TSN Hockey Analytics writer Travis Yost joined Any McNamara to break down the Habs losing Brendan Gallagher, the great play of Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and the potential of James van Riemsdyk becoming a piece the Leafs could trade.
-
Jan 8
Leafs recall Enroth, send down Bibeau
Goaltender Jhonas Enroth was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday from their American Hockey League affiliate. Goalie Antoine Bibeau was loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.
-
Jan 7
Canadiens top Leafs for 13th straight time
The Toronto Maple Leafs' futility against the Montreal Canadiens continues. The Leafs lost their 13th consecutive game to the Canadiens on Saturday night, downed 5-3 at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto is 0-9-4 during that span.
-
Jan 7
Marner's big night not enough to keep Leafs' point streak alive
On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens looked ready to re-ignite their storied rivalry. After letting the Habs’ jump out to an early lead, the Maple Leafs rallied in a back-and-forth affair but ultimately fell short, 5-3. It was Toronto’s first game without earning at least a point since Dec. 19 and knocked them back out of the playoff spot they earned with Friday’s victory over New Jersey.
-
Jan 7
Butler, Bulls rally to beat Raptors in OT
Jimmy Butler scored 42 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 123-118 in overtime Saturday night. Butler led a big run in the fourth quarter and hit a 3 with 17.3 seconds left in overtime for a five-point lead.
-
Jan 7
Leafs' Babcock: Bye week 'wrong for player safety'
Speaking a day before his Maple Leafs get their first taste of the mandated five-day break, Toronto's head coach said the concept worked counter to what it was supposed to accomplish
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nfl
- nba
- WJC
- nhl
Scoreboard
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nfl
- nba
- WJC
- nhl
Scoreboard
TSN
-
Sports
-
NHL
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Bobcast
- Teams
- Players
- Leaders
- Transactions
- Tradecentre
- Draftcentre
-
NFL
-
CFL
-
NBA
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Teams
- BioSteel
- Players
- Leaders
- Injuries
- Transactions
- All-Star Game
-
MLB
-
Soccer
-
Hockey Canada
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Spengler Cup
- Women's Worlds
- Men's Worlds
- World Juniors
- World U18
- RBC Cup
-
Curling
- News
- Continental Cup
- Curling on TSN
- WCT Money Trail
- CTRS Rankings
- Season of Champions
- 2017 Olympic Trials
- Men's Tour
- Women's Tour
- Past Brier Champs
- Past Scotties Champs
-
NCAA
-
UFC
-
Golf
-
Auto Racing
- More Sports
- NHL
- Video
- Live
- Radio
- Fantasy
- TSN Originals
- BARDOWN
- Shop
-
More