2h ago
Kyle Lowry played through illness and injury to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth career triple-double, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-95 on Sunday.
18h ago
William Nylander got his first career hat trick, James van Riemsdyk scored his second of the game to break a tie with 1:36 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins.
17h ago
Leafs back in win column after wild game
It wasn’t pretty, but the Toronto Maple Leafs got back in the win column Saturday with a wild 6-5 victory over the Boston Bruins. The decision halted the Maple Leafs’ three-game losing streak.
16h ago
Report: Jays sign righty reliever Smith
The Toronto Blue Jays have an agreement with right-handed reliever Joe Smith on a one-year, major league level deal, according to a report from Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
22h ago
Mirtle: Marchenko makes Polak a possible trade target
James Mirtle from The Athletic TO gave insight to the Leafs claiming Alexey Marchenko from Detorit and waiving Frankie Corrado, Mike Babcock's line juggling, if the Blues should look to acquire some help in the net, the return of Barkov and Huberdeau for the Panthers, and Patrick Marleau's legacy in the league.
Feb 4
Andersen looks to regroup while adjusting to slimmer pants1:39
Andersen looks to regroup while adjusting to slimmer pants
Frederik Andersen posted an .896 save percentage over the last 12 games. On Tuesday he was pulled for just the second time in his Toronto career and didn’t bounce back well Thursday in St. Louis. Now the 6-foot-4 Dane must regroup and also adjust to the new, slimmer goalie pants.
Feb 4
Leafs waive D Corrado, claim D Marchenko
Frank Corrado is finally almost free. Weeks after the defenceman went public with his frustration over a lack of playing time, the Toronto Maple Leafs placed the 23-year-old on waivers and claimed another right-handed defender, 25-year-old Alexei Marchenko, from the Detroit Red Wings.
Feb 40:28
Matthews on Hughes wearing jersey: "Definitely pretty cool to see that"
Auston Matthews reacts to Mackenzie Hughes breaking out the blue and white on the PGA Tour and how he found out Hughes was wearing his jersey on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.
Feb 3
Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 102-94 on Friday night.
-
Feb 3
Ferraro: Will Leafs strategy change at deadline if they dip in standings?
TSN Hockey Analyst Ray Ferraro joins Hayes, Noodles and Jonas to discuss Cam Talbot and Tuuka Rask's crazy workload thus-far this season, the thrashing of the Leafs by the Blues last night and if the Leafs could be sellers at the deadline if they continue to dip in the standings.
Feb 3
Rock dominate at home over Bandits
The Toronto Rock dominated the Buffalo Bandits from whistle to whistle in an 18-10 win on Friday night at Air Canada Centre. The Rock were led by a 10-point game from rookie Tom Schreiber and 38 saves from goaltender Nick Rose.
Feb 3
Willson: No question Brady could get back to another Super Bowl
Seattle Seahawk tight end, and 2014 SuperBowl Champion, Luke Willson joins Hayes, Noodles and Jonas to discuss working with the TSN panel, if Tom Brady can get back to another Super Bowl and what makes the Falcons a special team.
Feb 3
Leafs Lunch co-host Patrick O'Sullivan talked to Scott MacArthur about his favourite athlete Tiger Woods, the Super Bowl, and the Leafs recent struggles heading into Boston Saturday.
Feb 3
McKenzie: Envision Nylander in Leafs future
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie joins Leafs Lunch to discuss what it would cost for the Leafs to improve the defence, plus the unrest in Colorado and who is most likely to be moved.
-
Feb 3
McGuire: No need to panic just yet for the Leafs
TSN hockey analyst Pierre McGuire joins Scott MacArthur to talk the possibility of the Islanders moving to Hartford, the Leafs not hitting the panic button just yet and
Feb 3
Reda: Patrick Marleau is an all-time great
Tim Hortons That's Hockey Host Gino Reda joins the show to discuss Patrick Marleau, Jarome Iginla and the Leafs mindset.
Feb 3
Halladay: Always made sure I was more prepared than any one else
Former Jays Great/2017 Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay joins the show to discuss the Blue Jays Fan base, his career and the excitement of getting into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Feb 3
TSN NFL analyst Mitch Berger joined GameDay to discuss the week in Houston, if the Patriots defence can stop Atlanta's offence, and give his final prediction before Super Bowl 51.
