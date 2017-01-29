-
Jan 27
With DeMar DeRozan returning to the lineup, the Toronto Raptors will look to earn their second straight victory as they play host to the Orlando Magic from the Air Canada Centre. Watch the action unfold LIVE NOW on TSN4, TSN5 and TSN GO.
-
Latest OverDrive Videos
-
9:40
Future Headlines: All-Star break addition
-
4:22
What’s really wrong with the Bulls?
-
7:14
Which teams are Cup contenders at the All-Star break?
-
4:10
Who would win the Jack Adams if voting ended today?
-
4:06
For the fans who haven’t forgiven Vince
-
4:51
Who would win the Jack Adams if voting ended today?
-
1:42
Goldberg from Mighty Ducks should goaltend for the Golden Knights
-
1:47
What are the expectations for the Leafs now?
-
5:30
Would you want a guaranteed wild card or see where the Leafs end up?
-
11:53
O'Sullivan talks the importance of Bell Let’s Talk
-
-
Jan 28
With the Toronto Argonauts having a slew of important decisions on their plate, TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless writes the Argos could use the Maple Leafs model created by Brendan Shanahan to fix their franchise.
-
Jan 28
Mirtle: Leafs should work to contend in the next few years
Editor-in-Chief of The Athletic T.O. James Mirtle joined Andy McNamara to break down whether the Leafs should go all-in in the next few years, the amazing play of the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings dominant possession game.
-
Jan 28
TSN Hockey Analytics: Season 3 - Episode 13
On this week's show, Andy McNamara is joined by Travis Yost, James Mirtle, Dom Luszczyszyn of The Hockey News, The Athletic T.O., Hockey Graphs and Fantasy Guru Elite, and TSN's Fantasy Hockey expert Scott Cullen.
-
Jan 27
Raptors snap skid with win over Bucks
One night after Kyle Lowry was named to his third consecutive NBA all-star team, the Toronto Raptors guard proved why. Playing a third consecutive game without DeMar DeRozan, Lowry scored 32 points to lift the Raptors to a 102-86 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, finally ending Toronto's losing streak at five games.
-
Jan 27
Milanovich resigns from Argos to join Jags
Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich resigned Friday to join the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as their quarterbacks coach. Milanovich is moving on from the Argonauts after five seasons at the helm.
-
Jan 27
McGuire: Shanahan's vision for the Leafs rebuild is exceptional
NBC Sports and TSN Hockey analyst joins Scott MacArthur on TSN 1050 Today to talk about the NHL All-Star game weekend and the legacy it leaves on the players and the game and how Brendan Shanahan's vision for the Leafs rebuild as been nothing but smart and calculated.
-
Jan 27
Devlin: Raptors, Cavs both have reasons for concern
Voice of the Raptors on TSN Matt Devlin joined GameDay to talk the Raptors recent struggles, the turmoil surrounding the Cavaliers, and previews tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
-
Latest Raptors Videos
-
4:14
Raps need to keep up strong defence against Magic
-
2:03
Armstrong: Raptors need to add size
-
2:30
Raps impress on both sides of court in win
-
2:35
NBA: Bucks 86, Raptors 102
-
2:53
Without DeRozan, Raptors in tough against Bucks
-
1:08
DeRozan to miss third straight game tonight
-
4:44
Cabbie Presents: Valanciunas gets itty bitty business advice
-
2:44
Lowry on All-Star nod, relationship with DeRozan
-
1:59:36
NBA: Raptors vs. Grizzlies
-
2:01
The Reporters: Have the Raptors reached their limit?
-
-
Jan 27
Reda: Leafs rookies leading the team to success
Tim Hortons That's Hockey host Gino Reda joins Scott MacArthur on TSN 1050 Today for the Friday edition of Studs and Duds. Gino also talks about what a difference the Leafs rookies have made so far, the possibility of a Leafs trade at the deadline and predicts where the rest of the Canadian teams will be up in the second half of the season.
-
Jan 27
Salisbury: Didn't expect Teddy Bridgewater to play in 2017
TSN 1050 NFL Analyst Sean Salisbury joins the show to discuss Teddy Bridgewater, and Ben Roethlisberger's retirement remarks.
-
Jan 27
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button looks at how Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner lead an impressive cast of youngsters who have Toronto back in the post-season race.
-
Jan 27
Jones: Hockey is huge in the California region
San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones joins Scott MacArthur to discuss hockey in the California region, what it was like to be a backup for the Los Angeles Kings, and the importance of stability to success.
-
Jan 27
Gretzky: Matthews will never forget first All-Star experience
The Great One, Wayne Gretzky joins Leafs Lunch to discuss the growth of hockey in California, his upcoming coaching duties in the celebrity shootout, and his own experiences at All Star weekend.
-
Jan 27
TSN.ca Fantasy/Analytics guru Scott Cullen joins the show in studio to discuss the Leafs getting out shot game after game, and speaks statistically on the Leafs defenceman.
-
Latest Leafs Videos
-
4:46
Matthews talks hockey roots, pressure of playing in Toronto
-
1:30
Shanahan impressed with Matthews' maturity
-
4:42
Assessing Eastern Conference Canadian teams
-
2:34
Matthews, Weber, Condon get ''A'' rating from Button
-
7:28
Grades of the Game: Flyers knockoff Maple Leafs
-
8:07
The Breakfast Club: Will Leafs struggle with schedule?
-
8:49
Getting hypothetical with the Maple Leafs
-
10:56
What is the Maple Leafs' window of opportunity?
-
1:12
Are back-to-backs wearing down Leafs' young players?
-
0:53
McElhinney to start against Flyers tonight
-
-
Jan 27
Poulin: Leafs should have no interest in trading JVR
TSN Hockey analyst Dave Poulin joins Gareth Wheeler and Mike Hogan to discuss the importance of JVR to the Maple Leafs and why it makes much more sense to keep him right now.
-
Jan 27
McKenzie: Gudas has a track record of questionable hits
TSN Hockey insider Bob McKenzie joins Leafs Lunch to discuss the possibility of Toronto bringing in prospect Carl Grundstrom, what the Penguins can do with Marc-Andre Fleury, and Jake Allen's future in St.Louis.
-
Jan 27
TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the hypothetical question of whether the Maple Leafs would trade Mitch Marner for Patrik Laine.
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nhl
- nba
- nfl
Scoreboard
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nhl
- nba
- nfl
Scoreboard
TSN
-
Sports
-
NHL
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Bobcast
- Teams
- Players
- Leaders
- Transactions
- Tradecentre
- Draftcentre
-
NFL
-
CFL
-
NBA
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Teams
- BioSteel
- Players
- Leaders
- Injuries
- Transactions
- All-Star Game
-
MLB
-
Tennis
-
Soccer
-
Hockey Canada
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Spengler Cup
- Women's Worlds
- Men's Worlds
- World Juniors
- World U18
- RBC Cup
-
Curling
- News
- Video
- Playdowns
- TSN Skins Game
- Curling on TSN
- WCT Money Trail
- CTRS Rankings
- Season of Champions
- 2017 Olympic Trials
- Men's Tour
- Women's Tour
- Past Brier Champs
- Past Scotties Champs
-
NCAA
-
UFC
-
Golf
- More Sports
- NHL
- Video
- Live
- Radio
- Fantasy
- TSN Originals
- BARDOWN
- Shop
-
More