3h ago
Ferraro: Will Leafs strategy change at deadline if they dip in standings?
TSN Hockey Analyst Ray Ferraro joins Hayes, Noodles and Jonas to discuss Cam Talbot and Tuuka Rask's crazy workload thus-far this season, the thrashing of the Leafs by the Blues last night and if the Leafs could be sellers at the deadline if they continue to dip in the standings.
2h ago
Kyle Lowry and the Raptors will try to get back in the win column against the Magic in Orlando. Watch the action live now on TSN4 and TSN GO.
3h ago
Willson: No question Brady could get back to another Super Bowl
Seattle Seahawk tight end, and 2014 SuperBowl Champion, Luke Willson joins Hayes, Noodles and Jonas to discuss working with the TSN panel, if Tom Brady can get back to another Super Bowl and what makes the Falcons a special team.
7h ago
Leafs Lunch co-host Patrick O'Sullivan talked to Scott MacArthur about his favourite athlete Tiger Woods, the Super Bowl, and the Leafs recent struggles heading into Boston Saturday.
8h ago
McKenzie: Envision Nylander in Leafs future
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie joins Leafs Lunch to discuss what it would cost for the Leafs to improve the defence, plus the unrest in Colorado and who is most likely to be moved.
4h ago
McGuire: No need to panic just yet for the Leafs
TSN hockey analyst Pierre McGuire joins Scott MacArthur to talk the possibility of the Islanders moving to Hartford, the Leafs not hitting the panic button just yet and
5h ago
Reda: Patrick Marleau is an all-time great
Tim Hortons That's Hockey Host Gino Reda joins the show to discuss Patrick Marleau, Jarome Iginla and the Leafs mindset.
6h ago
Halladay: Always made sure I was more prepared than any one else
Former Jays Great/2017 Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay joins the show to discuss the Blue Jays Fan base, his career and the excitement of getting into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
8h ago
TSN NFL analyst Mitch Berger joined GameDay to discuss the week in Houston, if the Patriots defence can stop Atlanta's offence, and give his final prediction before Super Bowl 51.
10h ago
Watson: LeBron is the most sensitive star in the NBA
Raptors analyst Duane Watson joins Gareth Wheeler and Andy McNamara to discuss the war of words between and if Jonas Valanciunas is the long-term center for the Raptors.
11h ago
Button: Adding a veteran could help Leafs growth
TSN director of scouting Craig Button joins Gareth and Andy to discuss the Leafs current three game losing streak and some potential moves the team can make to improve moving forward.
12h ago
NBA on TSN host Rod Black joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Raptors struggles, their game against the Magic and more.
-
-
10h ago
Marvez: If Brady loses, his legacy will suffer
Alex Marvez of the Sporting News and Sirius XM joins Gareth and Andy from Houston for a final preview ahead of Super Bowl LI and what it would mean for Tom Brady if New England wins or loses in his seventh Super Bowl.
12h ago
NBC Hockey analyst Pierre McGuire joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Maple Leafs third consecutive loss against the Blues, if William Nylander should be used as a trade chip, their chances of making the playoffs and more.
21h ago
Blues hammer slumping Maple Leafs
Paul Stastny scored twice and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for his first victory in more than a month to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
20h ago
Leafs blown out for second straight game
For the second straight game, the Toronto Maple Leafs were blown out by a struggling opponent, falling 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues took it to the Maple Leafs, handing the Buds their third straight regulation loss, which is a first for them this season.
