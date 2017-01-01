-
10h ago
The Blue Jays and Jose Bautista are on the verge of a new contract that will see the veteran slugger stay in Toronto. According to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips, sources confirm the report by MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez that the Jays and Bautista are close to finalizing a deal and that the discussions are centred around a two-year contract.
-
Latest Blue Jays Videos
-
4:18
Donaldson discusses Jays' offseason moves
-
4:24
Travis, Pillar on wanting Bautista, losing Encarnacion
-
12:09
What is Bautista's value right now?
-
6:51
Phillips talks a Jays’ reunion with Jose & Sanchez pitching at the WBC
-
11:44
Olney: Latest on Sanchez and Bautista
-
2:42
What effect will Sanchez/Boras partnership have on Jays?
-
1:45
2 Minutes for Instigating – A winter of change in Blue Jays nation
-
1:36
2 Minutes for Instigating – How much credit does Mark Shapiro deserve for the Blue Jays success?
-
1:49
2 Minutes for Instigating – The beer toss wasn't the worst thing a Blue Jays fan did during the Wild Card game
-
1:20
2 Minutes for Instigating – The Texas Rangers aren’t as good as you think they are
-
-
1h ago
ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Packers win over the Cowboys, Dallas’ future going forward, mistakes by their coaching staff and more.
-
NFL Divisional Playoffs
-
0:29
Elliott has high praise for Prescott after loss
-
0:46
Big Ben: We did enough to win
-
2:15
Rodgers takes over, Prescott impressive in loss
-
1:21
Herm: Steelers are ready to go to New England
-
1:34
What went wrong for Cowboys?
-
0:39
Reid: Chiefs getting better starts with me
-
0:53
Hoge: This is a 'devastating' loss for Cowboys
-
0:27
Prescott: 'It was a great game all the way around'
-
0:49
Crosby: Everything was perfect on game-winning FG
-
-
2h ago
Poulin: Kadri continuing to evolve as player
TSN Hockey analyst Dave Poulin joins Naylor & Landsberg with guest host Matt Cauz to discuss the Maple Leafs back to back road wins over the Rangers and Senators, Nazem Kadri’s development as a player and his own appearance at the Flyers alumni game.
-
2h ago
Golic Jr.: Tomlin will not be happy with Brown's locker room live stream
ESPN Radio host Mike Golic Jr. joins Naylor & Landsberg with guest host Matt Cauz to discuss the NFL's Division Playoff games, Antonio Brown live streaming Mike Tomlin's team address and if the referees got the holding call right at the end of the Chiefs vs Steelers game.
-
1h ago
Dominik: No other QB could make pass Rodgers threw on 3rd and 20
ESPN NFL analyst Mark Dominik joins Naylor & Landsberg with guest host Matt Cauz to discuss the Packers win over the Cowboys, the Falcons win over the Seahawks, Le’Veon Bell’s running style and more.
-
Jan 14
Raptors director or player personnel and Raptors 905 GM Dan Tolzman joins Home Court to discuss Delon Wright's impending D-League rehab stint and the challenge of balancing youth development with the desire to turn young assets into established players.
-
Latest Raptors Videos
-
4:01
NBA: Knicks 101, Raptors 116
-
7:05
Court Squeaks: Raptors mid-season awards
-
3:02
Carroll finding his rhythm with Raptors
-
3:05
Caroll, Valanciunas, Ross heavy contributors in Raptors' win
-
0:37
Carroll credits defence for big win over Knicks
-
0:42
Sullinger practices for first time since surgery
-
4:48
Home Court: What Sullinger’s road back to the Raptors could look like
-
5:09
Home Court: Which Raptors prospect should you be excited about?
-
10:17
Home Court: Plus-Minus
-
2:03
NBA: Nets 113, Raptors 132
-
-
Jan 14
Kadri, McElhinney lift Leafs over Senators in Battle of Ontario
Nazem Kadri scored twice and Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs went into Ottawa and downed the Senators 4-2 on Saturday.
-
Jan 13
Special teams carries Leafs past Rangers
Connor Brown and William Nylander scored in the first period, Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Friday night.
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
Yost: Ovechkin an all-time NHL top-three goal scorer already
TSN Hockey Analytics writer Travis Yost joined Andy McNamara to break down the 1000-point milestone by Ovechkin and passing Maurice "The Rocket" Richard, the Stars defensive struggles and how much Guy Boucher is providing the Ottawa Senators.
-
Jan 14
Drew: Using analytics to help your fantasy hockey team
DailyRoto writer Colin Drew joined Any McNamra to break down how he uses hockey analytics to evaluate players in the fantasy hockey and serves up his best and worst players and adds and drops.
-
Jan 14
Aaron Sanchez looks forward to his freedom on the mound in 2017. An innings limit, workload reduction and extra rest between starts — all phrases the Toronto Blue Jays' prized pitching phenom dealt with last season — are in the past. At least he hopes so.
-
Jan 13
DeRozan pours in 28 as Raptors down Nets
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Jonas Valanciunas notched his team-leading 14th double-double of the season as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 132-113 on Friday night.
-
Jan 133:25
Court Squeaks: DeRozan, Lowry come up big
It was a familiar story for the Raptors on Friday night as DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry upped there play in the second half, leading Toronto to victory. Matthew Scianitti and Josh Lewenberg have more on the Raps setting a franchise record for most points in a non overtime game.
-
Jan 13
Report: Jays, Stroman file arb. numbers
The Toronto Blue Jays and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman filed their arbitration numbers Friday, with the Jays filing at $3.1 million and Stroman filing at $3.4 million, according to a report from MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm.
-
Jan 13
Blue Jays avoid arbitration with Loup
The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a $1,125,000 deal for 2017 with left-hander Aaron Loup, avoiding arbitration.
-
Jan 13
Leafs show no rust against Rangers
After a deflating loss at home that led them into a bye week, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back under the Broadway lights, defeating the New York Rangers 4-2 on Friday. The victory gives Toronto at least a point in eight of their last nine games.
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nfl
- nba
- nhl
Scoreboard
{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
- nfl
- nba
- nhl
Scoreboard
TSN
-
Sports
-
NHL
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Bobcast
- Teams
- Players
- Leaders
- Transactions
- Tradecentre
- Draftcentre
-
NFL
-
CFL
-
NBA
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Teams
- BioSteel
- Players
- Leaders
- Injuries
- Transactions
- All-Star Game
-
MLB
-
Tennis
-
Soccer
-
Hockey Canada
- News
- Video
- Scores
- Schedule
- Standings
- Statistics
- Spengler Cup
- Women's Worlds
- Men's Worlds
- World Juniors
- World U18
- RBC Cup
-
Curling
- News
- Video
- Continental Cup
- TSN Skins Game
- Curling on TSN
- WCT Money Trail
- CTRS Rankings
- Season of Champions
- 2017 Olympic Trials
- Men's Tour
- Women's Tour
- Past Brier Champs
- Past Scotties Champs
-
NCAA
-
UFC
-
Golf
- More Sports
- NHL
- Video
- Live
- Radio
- Fantasy
- TSN Originals
- BARDOWN
- Shop
-
More