Mirtle: Marchenko makes Polak a possible trade target

James Mirtle from The Athletic TO gave insight to the Leafs claiming Alexey Marchenko from Detorit and waiving Frankie Corrado, Mike Babcock's line juggling, if the Blues should look to acquire some help in the net, the return of Barkov and Huberdeau for the Panthers, and Patrick Marleau's legacy in the league.