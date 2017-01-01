-
Jose Bautista didn't say much in his Saturday press conference, but made it clear that despite the weird offseason free agency for sluggers, he was happy to be back in Toronto. Scott MacArthur writes.
7h ago
With the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators separated by just two points in the standings, battling for second in the Atlantic Division, the buzz has returned to the provincial rivaley. Kristen Shilton writes.
Jan 20
Hornets hand Raptors worst loss of season
Kemba Walker scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 113-78 on Friday night. The loss was the Raptors' second straight on the road and the 35-point defeat was their largest of the season.
Jan 20
Ferraro: Leafs may take a bit of a step back
TSN Hockey analyst Ray Ferraro joins the guys on OverDrive to discuss his interaction with Polak in between the benches, if the Leafs need to shake things up on the blue line before the deadline and how they will bounce back from one of their worst games this season.
Jan 20
Weltman: It would take a lot to trade one of our young guys
Toronto Raptors GM Jeff Weltman joins OverDrive to discuss DeMar DeRozan being voted in as a starter for the NBA All-Star game, how the Raptors will approach the trade deadline.
Jan 20
Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock calls his team's 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday the ‘least competitive night we’ve had this year’.
Jan 20
Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin joins the guys on OverDrive to discuss the dynamic of the team with all the rookies, his first season in Toronto, NFL playoff picks ahead of Championship Sunday and his celebrity look alike.
Jan 20
TSN's Gino Reda joins the program to discuss the recent results of the Leafs, potential trade targets and to highlight his Stud's & Duds.
Jan 20
McKenzie: Reality catches up to Leafs in loss to Rangers
TSN Hockey insider Bob McKenzie joins Leaf Lunch to talk about the acquisition of Seth Griffith, the Leafs loss last night to the Rangers, and the difficulty of sustaining the high level of play they've been used to.
Jan 20
Salisbury: Remaining QB's might be the top-four in NFL
TSN's NFL analyst Sean Salisbury joins the program to discuss the talent level on the remaining four teams, why the NFC Final should be a high scoring affair, who he thinks will make the Super Bowl and why he never bets against Brady in the playoffs.
Jan 20
McGuire: Leafs need to acquire a defenceman before the deadline
NBC Sports and TSN Hockey analyst Pierre McGuire joins Scott MacArthur on TSN 1050 Today to discuss why the Leafs lost to Rangers, the phenomenal job of upper management in Ottawa and the reasoning behind the Blues leaving Jake Allen behind on their upcoming road-trip.
Jan 20
Garrioch: MacArthur season ending concussion extremly unfortunate
Ottawa Sun/TSN Ottawa Senators contributor Bruce Garrioch joins the program to discus the Senators recent results, the upcoming Leafs/Sens match-up, Dion Phanuef and the unfortunate Clarke MacArthur's injury update.
Jan 20
Raptors TV voice Matt Devlin talked to Scott MacArthur about DeMar DeRozan's being the East All-Star starter and Russell Westbrook's West All-Star starter snub.
Jan 20
Poulin: Leafs defensive depth needs to be addessed
TSN Hockey analyst and Leafs Lunch co-host Dave Poulin joined GameDay in-studio to discuss Toronto's loss against the Rangers and how the team should deal with losing Morgan Rielly.
Jan 20
Marvez: All four QB's this weekend are playing incredible
Sirius XM NFL host and Sporting News columnist Alex Marvez joined GameDay to look ahead to Sunday's conference title games, discuss which quarterback is under the most pressure and predict which two teams will be playing in Super Bowl LI.
Jan 20
Caplan: Brady still the best quarterback remaining
ESPN NFL insider Adam Caplan joined GameDay to preview this weekend's NFL conference championship games and who he thinks will make it to the Super Bowl.
Jan 20
Raptors on TSN Analyst Jack Armstrong joins the show to discuss the NBA's All-Star Game starters and what the Raptors are lacking.
-
